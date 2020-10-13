West Bengal government fixes COVID-19 tests at Rs 1500

The Health and Family Welfare Department of West Bengal government on Monday (October 12) fixed the cost of Covid testing at Rs.1500.

Addressing a press conference, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “The cost of Covid testing is being fixed at Rs.1500. All labs will have to comply by the new orders.”

Earlier, the West Bengal Government’s Health Department had fixed the cost of Covid testing at Rs. 2250, however the latest order further reduced the cost to Rs.1500.

“Now after careful considerations of different aspects, it is hereby ordered that the maximum price cap for Covid-19 test by the private laboratories is re-fixed at Rs.1500 till further orders,” said an order from the state health department.

This apart, the West Bengal Chief Minister also said that the state health department will look into ambulances charging a huge cost. She added that the cost of the private ambulances will be regulated.