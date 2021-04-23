हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

West Bengal makes RT-PCR test mandatory for flight passengers from THESE states

The decision comes amid a sharp increase in the number of new coronavirus cases in these states. It will be effective from 12 noon of April 26.

West Bengal makes RT-PCR test mandatory for flight passengers from THESE states
File Photo

New Delhi: The West Bengal government on Friday (April 23) announced that all flight passengers travelling coming from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh will have to mandatorily carry a negative RT-PCR test report for COVID-19 to enter the state.

The decision comes amid sharp increase in the number of new coronavirus cases in these states. It will be effective from 12 noon of April 26.

“Government of West Bengal has informed Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India to make prior RT-PCR Tests and COVID Negative Reports compulsory for flight passengers coming to West Bengal from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat & Chhattisgarh in view of the current pandemic situation in those States,” the state government said in a statement.

The government said that the tests must be conducted within 72 hours of departure of the incoming flight.

It also reiterated its prevailing restrictions on passengers coming from Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana.

“To recall, such prior RT-PCR tests and COVID negative reports are already mandatory for flight passengers to West Bengal coming from Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka and Telengana,” the government said.

The previous order had come into effect 12 noon February 27 onwards. People travelling by trains or buses had been exempted from it.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusWest Bengallockdown 2.0
Next
Story

Chennai techie held in smuggling of 46.8 kg narcotics via parcels from Africa

Must Watch

PT9M2S

Preparation of 2000 Beds for Coronavirus patients at Radha Soami Satsang Bhawan, South Delhi