West Bengal makes RT-PCR test mandatory for flight passengers from THESE states

New Delhi: The West Bengal government on Friday (April 23) announced that all flight passengers travelling coming from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh will have to mandatorily carry a negative RT-PCR test report for COVID-19 to enter the state.

The decision comes amid sharp increase in the number of new coronavirus cases in these states. It will be effective from 12 noon of April 26.

“Government of West Bengal has informed Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India to make prior RT-PCR Tests and COVID Negative Reports compulsory for flight passengers coming to West Bengal from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat & Chhattisgarh in view of the current pandemic situation in those States,” the state government said in a statement.

The government said that the tests must be conducted within 72 hours of departure of the incoming flight.

It also reiterated its prevailing restrictions on passengers coming from Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka and Telangana.

“To recall, such prior RT-PCR tests and COVID negative reports are already mandatory for flight passengers to West Bengal coming from Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka and Telengana,” the government said.

The previous order had come into effect 12 noon February 27 onwards. People travelling by trains or buses had been exempted from it.

