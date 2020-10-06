West Bengal slipping into a 'mafia raj' state like UP, Bihar, says BJP's Dilip Ghosh

Kolkata: Taking a dig at Mamata Banerjee's government, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Monday (October 5) questioned the law and order situation in the state and said that Bengal is becoming a 'Mafia-raj' state just like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Dilip Ghosh's made this statement a day after BJP leader Manish Shukla was shot dead in front of a police station.

Ghosh said, ''West Bengal is slipping into a 'mafia raj'-like situation like Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The way a councillor was shot dead in front of a police station by using a sten gun is shameful: Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on killing of party leader Manish Shukla in North 24 Parganas,'' as reported by PTI.

Replying to Ghosh's allegation, the Trinamool Congress said it is good that he accepted that Mafia-raj existed in those two states where the BJP is in power.

After the incident, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar summoned CM Mamata Banerjee and state police over the deteriorating law and order situation in the state. "ACS Home @MamataOfficial and DGP @WBPolice have been summoned at 10 am tomorrow in the wake of worsening law and order situation leading to dastardly killing of Manish Shukla, Councillor, Titagarh Municipality in political party office," the Governor tweeted at 11.40 pm on Sunday.

A local Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manish Shukla was shot dead by unidentified miscreants on Sunday (October 5) night near Titagarh in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal.

The incident took place on BT Road, barely few metres away from the local police station. Police sources said Shukla was shot multiple times in the back and upper torso. He was immediately rushed to a private hospital on the EM Bypass where he was declared brought dead by doctors.