West Bengal

West Bengal to open all places of worship from June 1, says Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Friday (May 29) that all places of worship will open in the state from Monday and not more than ten people will be allowed at time. 

File Photo

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Friday (May 29) that all places of worship will open in the state from Monday and not more than ten people will be allowed at a time. 

"All places of worship, mandir, masjid, gurudwara and others will open, but not more than 10 people will be allowed, no assembly at religious places," announced Bengal Chief Minister Mamata.

During the meeting with state authorities, Mamata also said that West Bengal was successful in controlling COVID-19 spread in the last two months; however, she added that cases started to increase in the state as people are coming from outside.

