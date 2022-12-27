West Bengal WBBPE Primary Teacher Recruitment 2022: Interview today, check list of important documents candidates need to carry

WBBPE Primary Teacher Recruitment 2022 Interview: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) is all set to cinduct theinterview/viva-voce and aptitude test for the Primary Teacher Recruitment 2022 today (December 27). As per the official schedule released by the WBPPE, the first phase of Interview/Viva-voce and Aptitude test for the post of Primary Teacher will be conducted on 27 December 2022.

Candidates who have qualified the WBBPE TET Exam 2022 and are eligible for the interview have been mailed the admit card for the same.

All those candidates who have to appear in the Interview/Viva-voce and Aptitude test for the post of Primary Teacher post should note that they will have to appear before the interview board with the original as well as self-attested photocopies of all the essential documents displayed on the short notice. Here is the list of documets candidates are required to carry for the WBBPE Primary Teacher Recruitment 2022 Interview phase 1