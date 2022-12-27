topStoriesenglish
West Bengal WBBPE Primary Teacher Recruitment 2022: Interview today, check list of important documents candidates need to carry

West Bengal Board of Primary Education will conduct the interview for Primary Teacher Recruitment 2022 today, scroll down to check list of important documents needed for the viva voce.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 09:24 AM IST|Source: Bureau

WBBPE Primary Teacher Recruitment 2022 Interview: The West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE) is all set to cinduct theinterview/viva-voce and aptitude test  for the Primary Teacher Recruitment 2022 today (December 27). As per the official schedule released by the WBPPE, the first phase of Interview/Viva-voce and Aptitude test for the post of Primary Teacher will be conducted on 27 December 2022. 

Candidates who have qualified the WBBPE TET Exam 2022 and are eligible for the interview have been mailed the admit card for the same.

All those candidates who have to appear in the Interview/Viva-voce and Aptitude test for the post of Primary Teacher post should note that they will have to appear before the interview board with the original as well as self-attested photocopies of all the essential documents displayed on the short notice. Here is the list of documets candidates are required to carry for the WBBPE Primary Teacher Recruitment 2022 Interview phase 1

  • WB TET Admit Card 2022
  • WB TET 2022 Qualifying document
  • Admit Card of Madhyamik Pariksha/Certificate thereof as proof of age
  • Marksheet and certificate of Madhyamik or its equivalent examination issued by Board/Council
  • Marksheet and certificate of Higher Secondary or or its equivalent examination issued by Board/Council
  • Marksheet and certificate of Two-year D. El.Ed./ D.Ed./B.Ed or its equivalent examination
  • Graduation Marksheet and certificate 
  • Caste certificate (if applicable)
  • PH certificate, as per government rules, where applicable
  • Exempted category certificate (if applicable)
  • Voter ID/ Aadhar Card
  • Self attested passport size photograph

 

WBBPE InterviewWest Bengal Board of Primary EducationWBPPE Primary Teachers Recruitment 2022

