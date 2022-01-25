Western UP Opinion Poll: Neck and neck fight between BJP, SP

Uttar Pradesh's western region that sends 71 MLAs to the state assembly is likely to see a neck in neck competition between the BJP and Samajwadi Party. The region, dominated by Muslim community (30% of the total population), has been a tough turf for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party. The region has seen communal riots between Jats and Muslim communities in the recent past. The elections here have been highly polarised here with multiple large and small scale incidents of violence. The Jat community, touted to be unhappy with the ruling BJP, also has massive influence in this region.

While BJP is fighting the elections alone on most seats, the SP has fielded candidates in alliance with Jayant Chaudhary-led Rashtriya Lok Dal that has base among the Jat voters.

Seat Share

BJP: 33-37

SP: 33-37

BSP: 02-04

Congress: 00

Top candidates

Sangeet Som: BJP leader Sangeet Som, who is cosidered as party's Hindutva poster boy in the region, has been fielded from Meerut's Sardhana assembly constituency for the third time. Zee News opinion poll shows that Som will win this constituency by a comfortable margin.

Azam Khan: Senior SP leader Azam Khan has been fielded from his bastion Rampur. Azam Khan is considered as the party's Muslim face. He is currently lodged in jail under corruption charges. Zee News opinion poll shows that Khan will win this constituency by a comfortable margin

Abdullah Azam Khan: Abdullah Azam Khan is the son of Azam Khan. He has been fielded from Suar, an Assembly contituency under Rampur district. Abdullah was elected as an MP last in 2017 elections, however, he was unseated by the Election Commission following a controversy over his age. Zee News opinion poll shows that Abdullah Azam Khan will win this constituency by a comfortable margin

Nahid Hassan: Nahid Hassan is SP candidate from politically crucial Kairana contituency. Kairana is the same constituency where an alleged mass exodus of Hindus had taken place several years ago, an issue given prominence by the BJP during elections. Zee News opinion poll shows that Nahid Hassan will win this constituency by a comfortable margin.

Who is the most preferred CM choice in western UP?

Yogi Adityanath: 43%

Akhilesh Yadav: 41%

Priyanka Gandhi: 9%

Others: 4%

Top Issues

Sugarcane farming: The farming sector in this region is dominated by sugercane farmers. The non-payment of dues to these farmers have been a big issue in this region.

Unemployment: Unemployment is the second top issue here.

High crime rate: Law and order situation has always been an issue here. The districts like Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar and Meerut have highest crime rates in not only the state but entire country.

