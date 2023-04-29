WFI Case: Arvind Kejriwal Meets Wrestlers, Appeals Countrymen To Join Protest

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday expressed solidarity with protesting wrestlers after meeting them at Jantar Mantar here on Saturday. He said that those who love our country will support the protesting wrestlers irrespective of the political party they're affiliated with. "Those who love our country, whether they're from Congress, AAP or BJP and even if not affiliated with any party, must take off and come here to extend support to them (wrestlers)...", the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convener said at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

#WATCH| Delhi: "Those who love our country, whether they're from Congress, AAP or BJP and even if not affiliated with any party, must take off and come here to extend support to them (wrestlers)...": Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal at Jantar Mantar pic.twitter.com/MFxQEkDPsU April 29, 2023

2 FIRs Registered Against WFI Chief

The Delhi Police on Friday filed two FIRs against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday in response to allegations of sexual harassment made by seven female wrestlers, as the chorus of support for the protesting wrestlers grew.

The First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed hours after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for Delhi Police, told a Supreme Court bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha that a case will be registered on Friday. While one FIR relates to allegations of a minor wrestler and was registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the other was related to outraging modesty.

'Protests Politically Motivated': WFI Chief

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president, spoke to the media and accused some industrialists and politicians of being behind the attacks on him. However, the protesting wrestlers stated that they do not support or associate with any political party.

Speaking to the media, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh said, "I have been saying from the beginning that some industrialists and Congress are behind this protest. They have some problems with me. This is not a protest by wrestlers. Today, people have seen who they are. When their demand has been accepted and FIR has been lodged, now why are they not ending their protest? Why are they speaking against Modji ji and the sports ministry? What was the need to call Pappu Yadav and Kejriwal? Priyanka Gandhi doesn't know the truth. The day she will come to know Deepender Hooda has got her into which issue, she will realise (her mistake)," said the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president.