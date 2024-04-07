The Indian defence forces have had a thrilling time for the last few months. While the Indian Navy is leading the anti-pirate mission in the Indian Ocean and the Arabian Sea, the Indian Air Force is now working to activate emergency landing facilities across India. The IAF already has such facilities in Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

Pan-India ELF

The Indian Air Forces, as part of the ongoing exercise Gagan Shakti-24, recently operated from the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) in the northern sector of Kashmir valley. A large number of troops were airlifted and subsequently, air landed utilising Chinook, Mi-17 V5 and ALH Mk-III helicopters by night. Yesterday, IAF Sukhoi-30 MKI made a touch down on Lucknow-Agra Expressway in a special landing exercise, in UP's Unnao. The IAF said it's working to activate similar facilities across India. "The capability to operate by night at these stretches of highways, and the capability to transfer troops from such surfaces will greatly enhance the operational capabilities of the Indian Armed Forces," said the IAF.

As part of the ongoing exercise Gagan Shakti-24, Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft recently operated from the Emergency Landing Facility (ELF) in the northern sector in Kashmir valley.

"IAF also plans to practise similar drills in coordination with the administration of State Governments for the activation of ELFs in other sectors. Various IAF fixed and rotary wing platforms will carry out coordinated landing and operations at these ELF, requiring good planning and coordination with civil administration employing Whole-of-the-Nation-Approach (WNA)," said the Defence Ministry.

IAF Sukhoi-30 MKI makes a touch down on Lucknow-Agra Expressway in a special landing exercise, in UP's Unnao

ELF operations provide an opportunity for the IAF aircraft to undertake operations from such restricted landing surfaces. The IAF said that the aim of such exercise is to allow the forces to undertake Humanitarian Assistance in Disaster Relief operations during times of natural calamities to provide succour and relief.

Crucial Strategy With Eye On Pakistan, China

India has been facing dual threats from Pakistan and China. Recently, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that if terrorists carry out an attack in India and flee to PoK, then the Indian Forces will enter PoK to eliminate them. New Delhi has time and again reiterated that PoK is an integral part of India. With IAF developing its infrastructure in the border regions, social media is abuzz with India's possible plan to annex back the PoK.