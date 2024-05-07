When Soldiers Martyred In Pulwama, PM Modi Was Shooting In Jungle: Farooq Abdullah

In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said that the Modi government was responsible for the martyrdom of 40 CRPF personnel during the Pulwama attack and placed the blame on Pakistan for political gains.

Former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah, after addressing a political rally in Budgam in central Kashmir, said, "Our soldiers have been martyred. For how long will you let them die? The governor himself said that the vehicle was moving around there for three days, and when the vehicle reached there, innocent people were martyred."

Targeting Modi, Farooq said, "When the soldiers were martyred at Pulwama, the prime minister was filming in the jungle, and the governor Satyapal Malik, when told him that they were martyred due to our negligence, the prime minister said, 'Keep quiet, we will put this blame on another country (Pakistan).'"

Abdullah didn’t stop there. He expressed concern that Muslims are not safe in the country. "Be thankful we are walking, but the hatred that is being spread in India will destroy the country. Muslims are in danger; they catch them, cut their beard, and say chant 'Jai Siya Ram.' Does Ram belong to them only? I repeatedly say that everyone is allowed to worship in their way. This country is a free country, but this country will not remain free. They will ask you what to wear, what to eat, where and how to offer Nimaz. Do you remember how they broke our mosques, how they broke our madrasas, and they say 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,' and 'Sabka Bedagarak.'"

He emphasized that this country is independent, and people living here have all rights to live freely as per their choice, and we have joined hands with Gandhi's India, which was not communal. "This hatred is the biggest danger. Will it allow India to become strong? Is there any difference between Hindus and Muslims? God did not make any difference; we did it. We politicians created the difference," he said. "Otherwise, there was no difference in India between Hindus and Muslims. When we got independence, it was Gandhi's India, and we had joined hands with Gandhi's country," Abdullah said.