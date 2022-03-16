Why did MNS workers attack Delhi Capital teams' Bus in Mumbai?

In an utterly shocking incident, workers of Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers attacked the buses of Indian Premier League (IPL) team Delhi Capitals in Mumbai. As per reports, the MNS workers smashed the windows of at least one of the luxury buses that was were in duty to ferry Delhi Capitals' players. Following the incident, the police have arrested five MNS workers including Prashant Gandhi, Santosh Jadhav, Bharmu Nandurkar.

However, the question that's making rounds on social media is the motive behind MNS workers attack on Delhi Daredevils bus.

Why did MNS Workers attack Delhi Capitals' bus?

While it's clear that the attack did take place, it seems, as of now, that MNS workers didn't deliberately target the bus because it belonged to a team from Delhi.

Speaking to media, MNS's Sanjay Naik said that they were actually protesting at the manner in which buses from outside the state were hired for the purpose of IPL tournament, depriving the locals of employment opportunities though they can provide similar vehicles as needed.

“Despite our protests, they have allowed several buses and other smaller vehicles here from Delhi and other parts, which is affecting the livelihood of the local Marathi people,” Naik told IANS.

Where did the incident happen?

The Delhi Capitals team is staying at the Taj Palace, a hotel located in the Colaba area of ​​Mumbai. The members of the Rishabh Pant-led team are arriving in Mumbai to begin their preparations for the upcoming IPL 2022, starting March 26. DC will play their opening game of the tournament against five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians on March 27 at Brabourne Stadium.

Police beefs up security

Meanwhile, taking serious cognizance of the incident, the police have beefed up security around the Delhi Capitals' hotel.

As per the images above, it is safe to say that the vandalised bus belonged to the Delhi Capitals side as DC's motto 'We Roar Together' was written on the glass of the bus.