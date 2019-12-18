Will be content only after death sentence is issued: Nirbhaya's parents after Supreme Court rejects convict's review petition

New Delhi: Just minutes after the Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the review petition filed by Akshay Singh Thakur, one of the death-row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya rape and murder case, the deceased medical student's parents said that they will only be "content after a death warrant is issued to the convict." With the rejection of the review petition, the death of the rapists is confirmed but the Patiala House Court is yet to hear the petition on issuing their death warrant.

Speaking to the media, Nirbhaya's father said, "We are still not fully satisfied. Until a death warrant is issued by Patiala House Court, we will not be content." Meanwhile, her mother said, "I am very happy. We struggled for seven years."

A newly-constituted three-member bench headed by Justice Bhanumathi and comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and AS Bopanna gave the judgement.

After the SC bench pronounced the judgement, advocate A P Singh, appearing for convict Akshay, sought three weeks time to file a mercy petition before the President, which the top court, rejected.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Delhi government, told the bench that the petitioner can avail one week time, as is prescribed under the law for filing mercy petition.

Akshay had moved the top court seeking review of its 2017 verdict which upheld the death penalty awarded to him and three others in the case. He had sought modification and leniency in the sentence.

The four convicts are facing the gallows for rape and murder of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012. In May 2017, Mukesh, Akshay, Pawan and Vinay had knocked the doors of the apex court against a Delhi High Court order which confirmed the capital punishment awarded to them by the trial court in September 2013.