हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Home Ministry

Will bring home two Indians caught in Pakistan without documents: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Mos Home G Kishan Reddy said the govt will speak to the Pakistan government through the Indian Embassy situated there and the concerned authorities of both the countries and get both the persons back to India.

Will bring home two Indians caught in Pakistan without documents: Union Minister Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad: Minister of State (MoS) for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy has said that the Central government will talk to Pakistan authorities and get the two persons who were arrested in the neighbouring country for not having valid documents, back to India.

"We will speak to the Pakistan government, Indian Embassy situated in Pakistan and the concerned authorities of both the countries and get both the persons back to India," Reddy said on Saturday.

The MoS said that the parents of both the persons are in depression.

 

Live TV

 

"Two months ago, we received information that a Hyderabad resident named Prashant Waindham, along with another person had reached Pakistan without valid documents. Both were arrested," Reddy added. 

Tags:
Home MinistryMHAG Kishan ReddyPakistan
Next
Story

Govt making efforts to ensure better regulatory mechanism in banking sector: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Must Watch

PT8M51S

DNA: Non Stop News, 23rd November 2019