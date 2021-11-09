Will drop ‘hydrogen bomb’ exposing Devendra Fadnavis' underworld links: Nawab Malik

Mumbai: As the war of words escalated between Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik and former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the former countered the allegations of underworld links with his own set of accusations.

The NCP leader on Tuesday (November 9) accused Fadnavis of having links with the underworld which he would expose. He would drop a “hydrogen bomb”, he said.

“I will drop a hydrogen bomb tomorrow in connection with Devendra Fadnavis. I will expose Devendra Fadnavis' underworld links,” said Malik.

Denying allegations made against him, Malik said that the BJP leader was trying to malign his image.

"Devendra Fadnavis is trying to malign my image by connecting me to blast convicts and the underworld. They did the same by saying that drug was recovered from my place. I will send him legal notice,” Malik said.

Malik’s statement came after Devendra Fadnavis claimed that he has close connections with 1993 Mumbai serial blast convicts and the underworld.

“Nawab Malik has dealings with people from the underworld, people convicted in the 1993 Mumbai bomb blasts case. He purchased land from convicts of the case on rates cheaper than market rates. Was this deal to save prime land from being forfeited under TADA law?” Fadnavis said while addressing a press conference in Mumbai.

Fadnavis further said that Nawab Malik's son bought land from a Mumbai bombing accused on LBS Road in 2005. Exposing details of an alleged land deal between Nawab Malik's son and a D-gang member, Fadnavis claimed that Sardar Shah Wali Khan and Salim Patel sold a piece of land on the LBS road to a company named SOLIDUS.

"This company belongs to Nawab Malik's family. Nawab Malik was part of SOLIDUS," he claimed.

Fadnavis also claimed that he had documents of five such property deals and would hand over the same to the appropriate authorities. He would also submit the documents to Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar to let him know what his party functionaries were indulging in.

