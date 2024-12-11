Advertisement
Winter Chill Hits Delhi: Temperature Dips Below 5°C In Season’s Coldest Night

The minimum temperature of 4.9 degrees Celsius reported over Safdarjung is the lowest minimum of this winter season. 

|Last Updated: Dec 11, 2024, 09:54 AM IST|Source: PTI
Winter Chill Hits Delhi: Temperature Dips Below 5°C In Season’s Coldest Night File Photo

The national capital on Wednesday recorded the lowest minimum temperature of this winter season so far with the mercury dropping sharply to 4.9 degrees Celsius compared to 8 degrees Celsius the previous day. "The minimum temperature of 4.9 degrees Celsius reported over Safdarjung is the lowest minimum of this winter season. The same minimum temperature of 4.9 degrees Celsius was reported last year also, on 15th December," the India Meteorological Department said.

The lowest ever minimum temperature over the station was 0.0' on 27th December 1930, the weather forecasting agency added. The relative humidity level at 8.30 am stood at 64 per cent while the mercury is expected to settle around 23 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, air quality in Delhi remained in the poor category on Wednesday morning, even as the readings were closer to the moderate range. The city's AQI stood at 207 at 8 am, down from 223 recorded a day earlier.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is classified as 'good', between 51 and 100 as 'satisfactory', between 101 and 200 as 'moderate', between 201 and 300 as 'poor', between 301 and 400 'very poor', and above 400 as 'severe' as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

Out of the 39 monitoring stations, only RK Puram recorded air quality in the 'severe' category. Twenty-three stations reported 'poor' air quality, while the remaining were in the 'moderate' category, according to the Sameer app which provides hourly data.

