With 9,996 coronavirus COVID-19 cases and 357 deaths India records highest single-day spike

New Delhi: India recorded the highest single-day spike of 9,996 new coronavirus cases and 357 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections to 2,86,579 while the death toll has increased to 8,102, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The number of cured cases 1,41,029 continues to top the number of active cases at 1,37,448. Recovery rate of 49.21% has been recorded.

Maharashtra remained the worst hit state in the country with a total of 94,041 total cases including 3,438 deaths and 44,517 recoveries. Followed by Tamil Nadu (36,841).

Delhi has a total of 32,810 cases, including 984 deaths and 12,245 recoveries. Both Mumbai and Delhi witnessed a spike of more than 1,500 cases in last 24 hours.

The global number of COVID-19 cases has increased to over 7.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 416,201, according to Johns Hopkins University.