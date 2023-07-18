With Uncertainty Over Rahul Gandhi, Congress Says ‘Not Interested In PM Post’

With uncertainty looming over Rahul Gandhi’s political future in the near term, the Congress today made it clear that it’s not in the prime ministerial race. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the grand old party is not interested in power. Speaking during the grand opposition meeting in Bengaluru where 26 parties are participating, Kharge said that the opposition parties have a government in 11 states and due to the opposition’s unity, the BJP president and other leaders are running from one state to another to bring together more allies.

"We are 26 parties, in government in 11 states; BJP didn't get 303 seats by itself, used votes of allies then discarded them," said Kharge.

In a tweet, Kharge said, "Like-minded opposition parties shall closely work together to foster an agenda of social justice, inclusive development and national welfare. We want to free the people of India from the autocratic and anti-people politics of hate, division, economic inequality and loot... United We Stand, for this INDIA.”



cre Trending Stories

According to reports, the opposition alliance will get a new name other than UPA and Sonia Gandhi will be named the chairperson of the front while Bihar CM Nitish Kumar may be appointed as a convener. The meeting is also important because the AAP and Congress have set aside their differences to come together against the BJP.

Rahul Gandhi was sentenced to two years imprisonment and subsequently granted bail by a magisterial court in Gujarat for his remarks ahead of the 2019 national polls about the ‘Modi’ surname. After his conviction in the case, Gandhi was declared disqualified as MP from Kerala’s Wayanad on March 24 following notification of the Lok Sabha Secretariat under the rigours of the Representation of People Act. Unless there is a stay on the conviction, Rahul Gandhi will not be able to contest elections for eight years.