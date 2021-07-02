World sees India as reliable, trustworthy partner: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday said that the world sees India as a trusted and reliable partner, and has more confidence in India’s capability to provide quality products and services on time.

In a press release issued by the ministry, the statement said that the goods and services industry is gaining momentum and a large number of employment opportunities will be generated. "...the economy will strengthen, revenues will increase, and the government will be able to help the disadvantaged sections in a more substantive manner," the statement read.

Goyal announced that India had seen the highest level of exports in the first quarter of FY21. In terms of numbers, the exports are said to be measured at $95 billion which is 16 percent more as compared to Q1 exports in FY18-19 which was $82 billion. In Q4 of FY 20, exports crossed $90 billion.

The country’s exports seem to remain unaffected in the first quarter of 2021 from the months of April to June despite the devastating impact of the second COVID-19 wave on the economy.

Meanwhile, the minister aslo cleared that the Centre is not looking to bring any changes in the existing FDI policy for the e-commerce sector as the current policy is crystal clear, adding that the biggest priority for the government is to protect the interests of 130 crore consumers of the country.

The union minister also reiterated that foreign e-commerce companies such as Amazon and Walmart-owned Flipkart will have to follow the law of the country.

Live TV