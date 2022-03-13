Confident that Yogi Adityanath will take UP to greater heights of development: PM Modi after Delhi meet

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Yogi Adityanath on BJP’s massive victory in Uttar Pradesh in the recently held Assembly polls. Adityanath met PM Modi on Sunday (March 13) during his first visit to Delhi after the UP poll results.

Sharing a picture with the UP CM, Modi tweeted, “Met Yogi Adityanath ji today. Congratulated him on the historic victory in the Uttar Pradesh elections. In the last 5 years, he has worked tirelessly to fulfill the aspirations of the people. I am sure that in the years to come, he will take the state to greater heights of development.”

Adityanath also took to Twitter to share his photograph with the PM and thanked the “world's most popular politician” for meeting him.

The UP CM tweeted in Hindi, “The world's most popular politician, the architect of 'Self-reliant India', the dreamer of 'Ek Bharat-Shreshtha Bharat', had a warm meeting with the respected Prime Minister in New Delhi today. Heartfelt thanks to the Prime Minister for providing time and soulful guidance from his hectic routine!”

विश्व के सर्वाधिक लोकप्रिय राजनेता, 'आत्मनिर्भर भारत' के शिल्पकार, 'एक भारत-श्रेष्ठ भारत' के स्वप्नदृष्टा आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री जी से आज नई दिल्ली में स्नेहिल भेंट हुई। अपनी व्यस्ततम दिनचर्या से समय प्रदान करने व आत्मीय मार्गदर्शन करने हेतु प्रधानमंत्री जी का हृदयतल से आभार! pic.twitter.com/aM7efYF25p — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) March 13, 2022

Earlier today, Adityanath met Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu and BJP general secretary BL Santhosh.

The UP CM will also meet BJP president JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh later in the evening.

Ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, Adityanath is meeting the top BJP brass to discuss the exercise of government formation, the UP Cabinet and a variety of other issues. It is being speculated if the BJP will induct a new face as the deputy CM after Keshav Prasad Maurya lost the assembly poll from Sirathu seat to Samajwadi Party's Pallavi Patel by 7,337 votes.

The swearing-in is likely to take place after Holi (March 18), as per PTI.

BJP secured another landmark victory by winning 255 seats in the 403-member Assembly, while its two allies bagged another 18 seats.

(With agency inputs)

