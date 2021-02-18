Youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh Bhullar shot dead in Punjab 

Chandigarh: A 34-year-old youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh Bhullar was allegedly shot dead in Faridkot, Punjab on Thursday (February 18) evening, as per police officials.

SP Faridkot said, “Two unidentified motorcycle-borne men fired around 12 shots at Mr. Bhullar near Jublee Chowk in Faridkot district,” ANI reported.

“He later died at a hospital,” added the official.

Punjab: Youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Faridkot today. "Two unidentified men fired more than 10 rounds at him. An investigation into the incident is underway," SP Faridkot says pic.twitter.com/niYCE9MKmQ — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2021

Bhullar was the president of the Faridkot district Youth Congress.

