Youth Congress leader

Youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh Bhullar shot dead in Punjab 

 A 34-year-old youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh Bhullar was allegedly shot dead in Faridkot, Punjab on Thursday (February 18) evening, as per police officials. SP Faridkot said, "Two unidentified motorcycle-borne men fired around 12 shots at Mr. Bhullar near Jublee Chowk in Faridkot district." 

Youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh Bhullar shot dead in Punjab 
Representational image

Chandigarh: A 34-year-old youth Congress leader Gurlal Singh Bhullar was allegedly shot dead in Faridkot, Punjab on Thursday (February 18) evening, as per police officials.

SP Faridkot said, “Two unidentified motorcycle-borne men fired around 12 shots at Mr. Bhullar near Jublee Chowk in Faridkot district,” ANI reported. 

“He later died at a hospital,” added the official.

Bhullar was the president of the Faridkot district Youth Congress.

Youth Congress leader
