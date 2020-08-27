Zee News expose irks Mehwish Hayat, says 'Í will continue to highlight atrocities in Kashmir'

New Delhi: The Zee News expose of the relationship between India's most wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim and Mehwish Hayat has created turbulence in the power corridors of Pakistan. The underworld don has reportedly been instructed to remain inside his residence, but Dawood is irked over revelations made about his secret relationship by DNA report in India.

Mehwish Hayat, however, tried to deflect the media attention by bringing Kashmir issue once again. She took to social media and tweeted, "I will continue to highlight their atrocities in Kashmir and to call out Bollywood for its hypocrisy. Oh BTW next time if you want to link my name with someone .. may I suggest@LeoDiCaprio?"

She further said, "I will not give credence to the unfounded accusations being made about me in some Indian media by issuing a statement. I know exactly what their agenda is & why they’re doing this. All I will say to them is that this kind of gutter journalism will not shut me up."

Earlier in the day, Zee News tried to get her comment, but she harped on Kashmir once again to hide the truth of her relationship with Dawood Ibrahim. She is understood to have been playing Kashmir card on behalf of her mentor Dawood Ibrahim, who is part of a larger nexus of Pakistan government, ISI, and top Army officials.

India's most wanted terrorist and 1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind Dawood Ibrahim is upset over the recent expose of his relationship with Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat, according to sources. He has also started probing how the information about his relationship with Mehwish has come out in open.

Mehwish Hayat became a celebrity in Pakistan overnight after teaming up with Dawood Ibrahim, but when this relationship was revealed on Zee News, people in Pakistan started asking on what basis an average actress was given the civilian honour-Tamga-e-Imtiaz. Her popularity also touched a low in Pakistan as people now look at her with suspicion.

Perhaps this was the reason that Mehwish Hayat used old formula of raising Kashmir issue to retain her popularity among Pakistani masses.

Last year on Diwali, she had tweeted that while the world is celebrating Diwali, there is a darkness in the lives of the people of Kashmir. Mehwish also made baseless allegations of persecution in Kashmir against India and the Indian Army. Mehwish Hayat had raised Kashmir issue to control the damage whenever she faced any controversy.

This trend can be seen through her older tweets. Some people in India are also in her support as they do not want anything related to Dawood Ibrahim to come out in media. On Tuesday, the DNA report stated that Dawood's arrest would create trouble for many in India as it will be troublesome for Pakistan and ISI.

Mehwish is 27 years younger than Dawood and it is believed that she is currently his biggest weakness. Known as 'Gangster Doll' or 'Cat' in Pakistan, Dawood's relationship with Mehwish first came to light in 2019 when she was awarded the 'Tamgha-e-Imtiaz', a big civilian honour in Pakistan.

The 37-year-old Mehwish was not a known face until a few years ago but she has now become a popular face of Pakistan's media and glamour industry. People had raised questions over Pakistan's government decision to bestow 'Tamgha-e-Imtiaz' to Mehwish. A web portal had then reported that the Pakistani film industry is shocked to know that Mehwish has been given such an honour.

Born on January 6, 1983, Mehwish started her career with an item number, and she grabbed the attention of Dawood Ibrahim. It is said that She got opportunities to work in several big projects due to her closeness with the influential man in Karachi.

Earlier on Tuesday, the DNA report sought answers from Prime Minister Imran Khan to clarify Dawood's presence in Pakistan, citing clinching evidence.