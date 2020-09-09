Seven Indian-Americans on Forbes' list of 400 wealthiest people in US

Seven Indian-Americans have featured in Forbes' list of 400 richest people in the US. Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, 56, is on top of the list with USD 179 billion wealth.

The Indian-Americans are - Zscaler CEO Jay Chaudhry, Symphony Technology Group Founder Romesh Wadhwani, Wayfair CEO Niraj Shah, Khosla Ventures' Vinod Khosla, Sherpalo's Kavitark Ram Shriram, Airline veteran Rakesh Gangwal and Workday CEO Aneel Bhusri.

The 61-year-old Chaudhry is at 85th place on the list with a net worth of USD 6.9 billion. He founded ZScaler in 2008. Wadhwani, 73, is ranked 238th on the list and has a net worth of USD 3.4 billion.

On the 299th spot is 46-year-old Shah with a net worth of USD 2.8 billion. Shah started the business in 2002. Computer hardware firm Sun Microsystems co-founder Khosla, 65 is ranked 353rd with a net worth of USD 2.4 billion.

On the 359th spot is Shriram, 63, who has a net worth of USD 2.3 billion. The 67-year-old Gangwal is ranked 359th on the list and has a net worth of USD 2.3 billion.

Bhusri is at 359th spot with a net worth of USD 2.3 billion.

Former Microsoft chief Bill Gates is ranked second on the list with a net worth of USD 111 billion. It is interesting to note that the wealth of the richest people in the US increased despite the devastating impact on the country's economy due to coronavirus pandemic.

“Pandemic be damned: America’s 400 richest are worth a record USD 3.2 trillion, up USD 240 billion from a year ago, aided by a stock market that has defied the virus…Even in these trying times mega-fortunes are still being minted,” Forbes said.

The three other billionaires in the top five are Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg on the third spot with a net worth of USD 85 billion, Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett is at fourth place with a fortune of ,USD 73.5 billion and chairman, chief technology officer and co-founder of software giant Oracle Larry Ellison, ranked 5th with a net worth of USD 72 billion.

US President Donald Trump is at 339th spot on the list with a net worth of USD 2.5 billion.