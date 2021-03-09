हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
J&K

J&K: Al- Badr chief killed in encounter at Baramullah, police calls it 'major success

A most wanted terrorist and Chief of Al-Badr outfit Gani Khawaja was killed in an encounter at Tujjar area of Sopore district Baramullah in North Kashmir.

Kashmir: A most wanted terrorist and Chief of Al-Badr outfit Gani Khawaja was killed in an encounter at Tujjar area of Sopore district Baramullah in North Kashmir.

The police officials have termed the killing of the wanted terrorist as a big success for the security forces. 

Kashmir police chief Vijay Kumar said operation was carried out after receiving specific inputs and was concluded cleanly. Arms and ammunition were also recovered from the spot. 

IGP confirmed the killing, he said: “Chief of the Al-Badr Gani Khawaja has been killed”.

Earlier, on a specific input joint operation was launched by the forces in Tujjar area of soper in district Baramullah. 

A police official said “As the joint searching team cordoned the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists  fired upon the party which was retaliated and a encounter started. 

