J&K: Terrorist killed, one jawan injured as Shopian encounter ends

New Delhi: One terrorist was killed during an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Handew village of Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. This was the third incident of a gunbattle between terrorists and security forces to be reported in the state today.

"As the cordon was tightened, the militants opened fire, triggering an encounter which is going on. Two to three militants are believed to be trapped inside the cordon," a police officer said.

According to the police, the firing between the two sides has stopped and a cordon and a search operation is currently underway.

Earlier in the day, three Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, an Indian Army jawan and a civilian were killed during an encounter in Pulwama. Police said one of the three slain militants was a top commander, identified as Khalid Bhai of Pakistan. He had reportedly masterminded the 2017 attack on the Lethpora CRPF camp in Pulwama district in which five CRPF troopers were killed.

"The slain militants have been identified as two locals, Naseer Pandit and Umar Mir and Pakistani national Khalid Bhai. Khalid was a top JeM commander and had masterminded the 2017 attack on the CRPF camp in Lethpora in which five troopers were killed," a police source said.

The civilian victim was identified as Rayees Ahmad Dar, son of the owner of the house where the militants were hiding. His brother, Muhammad Younis, sustained a gunshot injury.

Giving details of the gunfight, a police statement said: "On a credible input, a cordon and search operation was launched today morning by police and security forces at Dalipora area.

"As police and security forces were evacuating civilians from the neighbourhood around the target house, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately. In the process, one Army jawan, Sepoy Sandeep attained martyrdom and one civilian Rayees Dar also lost his life."

Security forces retaliated, killing three militants whose bodies were retrieved from the site, it said.

In another gunfight in Kupwara, a gunfight took place in Kandi forest area today. Security forces surrounded the forest area after intelligence inputs about the presence of a group of militants there.

Police said a brief shootout took place in Kandi forest area, but there was no report of any casualty.