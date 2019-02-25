हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jammu and Kashmir

One-way traffic to move on Jammu-Srinagar national highway

One-way traffic will be allowed on Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Monday.

One-way traffic to move on Jammu-Srinagar national highway
File photo

Jammu: One-way traffic will be allowed on Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Monday.

Around 300 oil tankers stranded in the Patnitop sector have been allowed to move from Jammu to Srinagar, said traffic department official. 

"Once the oil tankers cross the Jawahar Tunnel, heavy vehicular traffic will be allowed from Srinagar to Jammu", the official said.

Trucks and tankers carrying petroleum products have to take the Kud-Patnitop-Batote stretch of the highway as no vehicle carrying inflammatory material is allowed to pass through the Chenani-Nashri tunnel that by-passes the old Kud-Patnitop-Batote stretch of the highway.

Five landslides triggered by rains struck the strategic 270-km highway at Khuni Nallah, Panthiyal, Digdole, Battery Cheshma and Maroog, blocking the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country. 

The highway was blocked on Wednesday.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirJammu-Srinagar highway nationalJammu national highwayPulwama terror attack
Next
Story

CCTV footage of red Eeco car used in Pulwama attack found, suicide bomber seen driving: NIA Sources

Must Watch

PT2M32S

What is Article 35A; All you need to know