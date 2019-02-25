One-way traffic to move on Jammu-Srinagar national highway

Jammu: One-way traffic will be allowed on Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Monday.

Around 300 oil tankers stranded in the Patnitop sector have been allowed to move from Jammu to Srinagar, said traffic department official.

"Once the oil tankers cross the Jawahar Tunnel, heavy vehicular traffic will be allowed from Srinagar to Jammu", the official said.

Trucks and tankers carrying petroleum products have to take the Kud-Patnitop-Batote stretch of the highway as no vehicle carrying inflammatory material is allowed to pass through the Chenani-Nashri tunnel that by-passes the old Kud-Patnitop-Batote stretch of the highway.

Five landslides triggered by rains struck the strategic 270-km highway at Khuni Nallah, Panthiyal, Digdole, Battery Cheshma and Maroog, blocking the only all-weather road linking Kashmir with rest of the country.

The highway was blocked on Wednesday.