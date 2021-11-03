Pakistan refuses use of its airspace for Go First Srinagar-Sharjah flight

Srinagar: The recently inaugurated Srinagar-Sharjah flight has hit a roadblock with Pakistan denying airspace for the flight. The ticket fares have skyrocketed and tour operators are worried that the only direct International flight from Srinagar airport will have to be discontinued.

In 2009-10, Srinagar-Dubai flight was stopped for the same reason as Pakistan denied airspace which led to high fares and the flight was suspended later.

Jammu-Kashmir's former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in a tweet said, "Very Unfortunate. Pakistan did the same thing with the Air India Express flight from Srinagar to Dubai in 2009-2010. I had hoped that GoFirstAirways being permitted to overfly Pak Airspace was indicative of a thaw in relations but alas that wasn't to be."

The tour operators in Kashmir say that after the inaugural price of Rs 5500, the air fares have gone up by 200 per cent. It was sold at 11,000 in the first week and now the rates have gone upto Rs 35000 one way.

"It was a great initiative that we had a direct flight to the middle east. It was a great relief and connected to the world. But unfortunately this act which is leading to the stoppage of this flight will again create a problem. People will have to take the longer routes. It will impact the locals. This would have given a boost to tourism. I have been selling it since day 1.

It started from Rs 5,000 then Rs 11,000 and then Rs 15,000 and now I am getting a one-way fare of Rs 32,000 now. Why would anyone take this flight if the fares are so high? Civil aviation ministry should have done the homework as in the recent past a srinagar dubai flight met the same fate," said Umar Nazir Tibet Bakal, Director Labaika Travel.

PDP cheif and former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba mufti also tweeted criticising the government for not doing the groundwork before starting the flight. She tweeted, "Puzzling that GOI didn’t even bother securing permission from Pakistan to use its airspace for international flights from Srinagar. Only PR extravaganza without any groundwork."

However, BJP has hit out strongly at Pakistan saying the real face of Pakistan has come out yet again. Pakistan does not want to see Jammu Kashmir develop.

"Government of India started this flight from Srinagar to Sharjah for the trade of Kashmir. To benefit the Kashmiris so that they directly send their products to the international market. Pakistan has shown its real face again. Pakistan wants dead bodies of Kashmiris' and terror. Pakistan has nothing to do with the development of Kashmiris. This is an eye opener for those who support and celebrate the win of a cricket match." said Altaf Thakur, BJP Spokesperson.

Home minister Amit Shah had inaugurated the first direct international flight between Srinagar-Sharjah on October 23.