हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Cesefire Violation

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K’s Poonch; Indian Army retaliates strongly

Continuing unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC), Pakistan resorted to heavy shelling to target Indian positions on Friday in J&K`s Poonch district.

Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&amp;K’s Poonch; Indian Army retaliates strongly

Jammu: Continuing unprovoked ceasefire violation on the line of control (LoC), Pakistan resorted to heavy shelling to target Indian positions in J&K`s Poonch district on Friday.

Sharing more information, Defence Ministry spokesperson Colonel Devender Anand said, "At about 5.15 AM today Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote sector of Poonch district. The Indian army retaliated befittingly."

A JCO of the Army was injured in the Pakistan ceasefire violation on the LoC in the same district on Thursday.

Live TV

Since the beginning of this year, Pakistan has been violating with impunity the bilateral ceasefire agreement signed by the two countries in 1999.

24 civilians have been killed and over 100 injured in nearly 3,200 ceasefire violations by Pakistan on the LoC in J&K since January 2020.

Tags:
Cesefire ViolationPakistanJ&KPoonchIndian Army
Next
Story

Zozila Tunnel: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari to initiate first blasting of tunnel connecting Srinagar and Leh
  • 73,07,097Confirmed
  • 1,11,266Deaths

Full coverage

  • 3,84,41,934Confirmed
  • 10,91,439Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M5S

Hearing today in Calcutta High Court on Durga Utsav in West Bengal