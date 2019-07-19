PSO of former J&K CM Mehbooba Mufti's cousin shot dead in south Kashmir

Srinagar: A policeman posted as a personal security officer (PSO) of former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti's cousin was shot dead by some unidentified terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

According to initial reports, the PSO was shot dead by terrorists outside a mosque in Bijbehara area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

He has been identified as Farooq Ahmed Rishi.

Personal Security Officer (PSO) of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader Sajad Mufti shot dead in Bijbehara area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/fjJfPcz209 — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019

The slain policeman was on duty and was in the security detail of PDP leader Mufti Sajjad Hussain, who is the cousin of PDP chief and former J&K chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.

PDP leader Hussain was inside the mosque offering Friday prayers when his PSO was killed by the terrorists.

It was reported that the cop was shot dead from a close range.

This is the second such incident in a week where unidentified terrorists have killed a policeman in J&K.