Terrorism will be wiped out completely in J&K after two years: L-G Manoj Sinha

Jammu: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has said that terrorism will not be seen in Jammu and Kashmir after two years and the government of India is working in this direction.

"Many people worry about the law and order situation, I want to tell you that the situation has changed a lot. Some elements are trying, but I want to assure you that after two years, terrorism will not be seen in Jammu and Kashmir, The government is working in this direction," the LG said.

We want to assure you that you will not see terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir after two years. Govt of India is working in this direction: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at a gathering in Jammu pic.twitter.com/ZCaMoMGeWn — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2021

Addressing a gathering in the award ceremony of EEPC India Northern Region Export on Wednesday, Sinha said that the law and order in the Union Territory has changed a lot.

