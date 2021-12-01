Top Jaish commander Yasir Parray, IED expert among two terrorists killed in Pulwama encounter

Pulwama: In a major breakthrough for the security forces, two terrorists, including a top commander belonging to the banned terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were killed in an encounter in the Qasbayar area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday.

According to reports, top Jaish commander Yasir Parray and an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) expert were among the two terrorists killed in the encounter today.

Sharing more information, Vijay Kumar, Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, said, "Top JeM terrorist commander Yasir Parray, an IED expert and foreign terrorist Furqan were neutralized in the Pulwama encounter."

#PulwamaEncounterUpdate | Top JeM terrorist commander Yasir Parray, an IED expert & foreign terrorist Furqan were neutralized in the encounter. Both were involved in several terror crime cases: IGP Kashmir to ANI pic.twitter.com/EJYtwYGgxh — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2021

Vijay Kumar said that both terrorists were involved in several terror crime cases. The encounter broke out earlier in the day at the Qasbayar area of Pulwama.

The gunfight took place after a joint team of the police and the army cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

As the security forces zeroed in on the spot where the terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

