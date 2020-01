SRINAGAR: Two Indian Army soldiers were killed in a gunfight with Pakistani-backed infiltrators along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday.

According to initial reports, the two soldiers were involved in a cordon and search operation in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri when the Pakistani infiltrators opened fire on them.

The incident evoked a strong response from the Indian Army and firing from both sides is currently underway.

Further details are awaited.