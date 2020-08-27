हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir

Two arrested during cordon and search operation in Srinagar, ammunition seized

Two arrested during cordon and search operation in Srinagar, ammunition seized

SRINAGAR: Two persons have been arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police during a Cordon and Search Operation in Qamarwari in Srinagar on Thursday.

According to reports, two brothers were arrested by police from Barthana area of Qamarwari in Srinagar and a pistol magazine along with 12 rounds of AK-47 rifle has been seized from them.

A J&K Police official said that two persons were arrested during cordon-and -search-operation launched in the Barthana area during which two persons, who are brothers, were arrested. 

During the searches, the police claimed that a pistol magazine and 12 rounds of AK-47 were recovered from the house. 

Further investigation into the matter is underway, the police sources said.

Tags:
Jammu and KashmirCordon and search operationStinagarJ&K
