Two arrested during cordon and search operation in Srinagar, ammunition seized

SRINAGAR: Two persons have been arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police during a Cordon and Search Operation in Qamarwari in Srinagar on Thursday.

According to reports, two brothers were arrested by police from Barthana area of Qamarwari in Srinagar and a pistol magazine along with 12 rounds of AK-47 rifle has been seized from them.

A J&K Police official said that two persons were arrested during cordon-and -search-operation launched in the Barthana area during which two persons, who are brothers, were arrested.

During the searches, the police claimed that a pistol magazine and 12 rounds of AK-47 were recovered from the house.

Further investigation into the matter is underway, the police sources said.