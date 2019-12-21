Two Pakistani soldiers killed in retaliatory firing by Indian Army after ceasefire violation along LoC in J&K

SRINAGAR: The Indian Army on Saturday killed two Pakistani soldiers after the neighbouring country's troops violated ceasefire in the Sunderbani sector of Jammu and Kashmir. According to initial reports, the fresh violation of ceasefire by the Pakistani troops was reported in Keri Battal area of Sunderbani sector around 11.30 am.

Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars and artillery guns along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keri Battal area, said reports.

Live TV

The ceasefire violation evoked a strong response from the Indian Army in which two Pakistani soldiers were killed.

A Defence spokesperson said that two Pakistani soldiers were killed in the heavy exchange of fire with Indian Army along the Line of Control (LoC) in Akhnoor sector of J&K.

Earlier, Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation from its positions in the Neelum Valley in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK). In response to the provocative actions by Pakistani troops, the Indian Army retaliated strongly around midnight on Friday.

Pakistan has been violating ceasefire in the Tangdhar and the Kanzalwan sectors along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir sector.

The Pakistani forces had tried to do a BAT action a few days back in the Sunderbani sector in which one Indian soldier had lost life while two Pakistani elite Special Services Group commandos were killed in the retaliatory action by the Indian Army.