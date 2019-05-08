Watch: Woman publicly thrashes man with slippers for posing as ACB officer in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur

Jamshedpur: A woman publicly thrashed a man posing as an Anti-Corruption Bureau officer, who allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from her. The incident took place in Jamshedpur's Mango area on Tuesday.

The woman, Rakhi Sharma, claimed that Falendra Mehto, a resident of Chakulia in Ghatshila, allegedly posed as an ACB officer and would raid houses in various areas. Mehto also showed her his fake ID to convince about his identity. "We met him a few days ago. He used to come with women to raid houses in various areas. I also thought of working with him and sought his help to resolve my personal problem. For this, he asked me to pay Rs 50,000 for legal work,” Sharma told ANI.

Stunned by the demand, Sharma called up the ACB and learnt that no officer can conduct raids without serving a legal notice. Sensing something wrong, Sharma refused to give him the money, following which Mehto started threatening her. "When I refused to pay up, he began to threaten me claiming that he will raid my house and put me in jail. Later, I contacted the police and with the help of some of my relatives and friends we nabbed him," she said.

The footage of Mehto being taken into custody has now gone viral. In the video, Sharma is seen raining blows with slippers on Mehto before officials take him away.

“She complained that a man was asking for Rs 50,000 on the pretext of helping her out with a family problem. He claimed to be from Anti-Corruption Bureau. He had fake ID-cards as well,” Arun Mehta, Mango Police Station In-charge told ANI. “Mehto used to raid various places including liquor shops to make money. He owns a fake card which declares him to be an ACB officer. We have arrested the accused and now probing the matter to see if he is a part of some gang,” he added.