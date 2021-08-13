Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: 10th pass can apply, no exam required, know important details

Hyderabad: Women Development and Child Welfare Department, Telangana, has invited applications for the posts of Anganwadi Teacher, Mini Anganwadi Teacher and Helper posts (Anganwadi Recruitment 2021). Interested and eligible candidates can apply for Anganwadi Recruitment by visiting the official website of Anganwadi at wdcw.tg.nic.in. The last date to apply for these posts (Anganwadi Recruitment 2021) is August 16, 2021.

Candidates can directly apply for these posts (Anganwadi Recruitment 2021) by clicking on this DIRECT link. They can also go through the official notification of Anganwadi Recruitment on the mentioned link. A total of 109 posts will be filled under this recruitment (Anganwadi Recruitment 2021) process.

Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Starting date to apply – August 1, 2021

Last date to apply – August 16, 2021

Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Number of posts

- Anganwadi Teacher (AWT) – 23 Posts

- Mini Anganwadi Teacher (Mini AWT) – 09 Posts

- Anganwadi Helper / Aaya (AWH) – 79 Posts

Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have passed class 10th / SSC equivalent in any recognized university or institute.

Age Limit for Anganwadi Recruitment 2021

Candidates’ minimum age should be 21 years and maximum of 25 years.

Anganwadi Recruitment 2021: Salary

- Anganwadi Worker –Rs.13,650 /- (Required)

- Anganwadi Helper – Rs.7,800/- (Required)

- Mini Anganwadi Worker – Rs.7,800 /- (Required)