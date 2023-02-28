AP Police SI Result 2023 Declared On slprb.ap.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Scorecards Here

Andhra Pradesh SI Result 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the SI Result 2023 along with the Final. Candidates who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Police SCT SI PWT Exam 2023 can now check their results on the official website- slprb.ap.gov.in.

Candidates can check their Andhra Pradesh Police SI Result 2023 following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.

Here's how to Check AP Police SI Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of the AP Police at - slprb.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads- "SCT SI WPT Results"

Step 3: Entre your credentials like registration number and PWT Hall ticket no

Step 4: Click on submit and your AP Police SI Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check your AP Police Result and save it for future reference

Candidates can also download the AP Police Sub Inspector Final Answer Key 2023 PDF SET A/B/C/D which is available on the official website of SLPRB- slprb.ap.gov.in or through the direct link here.