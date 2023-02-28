topStoriesenglish2578081
NewsJobs Career
AP POLICE SI RESULT 2023

AP Police SI Result 2023 Declared On slprb.ap.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Scorecards Here

AP Police SI Result 2023 and final answer key is now available on the official website - slprb.ap.gov.in, scroll down for the direct links. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Surbhi Pathak|Last Updated: Feb 28, 2023, 06:10 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

AP Police SI Result 2023 Declared On slprb.ap.gov.in, Direct Link To Check Scorecards Here

Andhra Pradesh SI Result 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has released the SI Result 2023 along with the Final. Candidates who appeared for the Andhra Pradesh Police SCT SI PWT Exam 2023 can now check their results on the official website- slprb.ap.gov.in.

Candidates can check their Andhra Pradesh Police SI Result 2023 following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.

Here's how to Check AP Police SI Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website of the AP Police at - slprb.ap.gov.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads- "SCT SI WPT Results"
Step 3: Entre your credentials like registration number and PWT Hall ticket no
Step 4:  Click on submit and your AP Police SI Result 2023 will be displayed on the screen
Step 5: Check your AP Police Result and save it for future reference

AP Police SI Result 2023 - Direct Link

Candidates can also download the AP Police Sub Inspector Final Answer Key 2023 PDF SET A/B/C/D which is available on the official website of SLPRB- slprb.ap.gov.in or through the direct link here.

 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985