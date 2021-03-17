हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bihar Public Service Commission

BPSC LDC Recruitment 2021: 12th Pass Candidates can apply for the post of Lower Division Clerk

Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website of the Commission onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in. 

BPSC LDC Recruitment 2021: 12th Pass Candidates can apply for the post of Lower Division Clerk
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) on Tuesday (March 16) notified 24 openings for the posts of Lower Division Clerk (LDC). Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website- onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in, for which the online application process will commence on March 19, 2021.

It should be noted the last date for applying is April 16, 2021. While, the last date for the amendment of the online application is April 23, 2021. 

Eligibility Criteria:

-Age: In order to apply for the posts, candidates minimum age should be 18 years and a maximum of 37 years, as of 01/08/2021. (Check website for more details).

-Educational Qualification: An applicant must have passed the class 12 exam and should have basic knowledge of computer and typing as well. 

Application Fees:

The commission has fixed the application fee at Rs 600 for the General category, Rs 150 for SC/ST and women candidates for all sections. 

How to apply: 

All interested can apply online by visiting the official website of BPSC, bpsc.bih.nic.in. Fill in your basic details, upload the asked documents, and pay the application fee. 

Selection Process:

Bihar Public Service Commission stated that candidates will be recruited on the basis of a written examination which will be held in two phases. In the first phase, the preliminary examination and in the second phase the main examination will be held.

Exam Pattern:

Multiple Choice Questions will be asked in the preliminary and main examination. The preliminary examination will be done in Open Book Format. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bihar Public Service CommissionBPSCLower Division ClerkJobs
Next
Story

Delhi Police Recruitment: SSC declares results of screening test for Constable posts on ssc.nic.in

Must Watch

PT1M21S

Viral Video : A Kid fell down from the hood of an suv