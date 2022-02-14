हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
ICAR-IARI

ICAR-IARI exam dates for technician posts released, check schedule here

The online exams for the Technician posts will be held on  February 28, March 2, March 4, and  March 5, 2022.  

ICAR-IARI exam dates for technician posts released, check schedule here
Image credit: Pixabay

New Delhi: The  ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) on Monday (February 14) released the schedule for the online examination for the post of Technician. Candidates can check the examination schedule on the official website: iari.res.in. 

ICAR-IARI Exam Dates:

The online exams for the Technician posts will be held on  February 28, March 2, March 4, and  March 5, 2022.

Click Here For Official Notice

“With reference to notification no. 1-1/2021/Rectt./Technical(CBT) dated 18/12/2021, the online examination for the post of Technician(T-1) is scheduled to be conducted on 28th February, 2nd March, 4th March, and 5th March 2022. All prospective candidates are advised to keep visiting the website (www.iari.res.in) for the updated information,” read the official notification.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ICAR-IARIGovernment jobsexams
Next
Story

India Post Recruitment 2022: Bumper vacancies announced at indiapost.gov.in, details here

Must Watch

PT10M6S

Bollywood Breaking: Watch special show on Valentine's Day