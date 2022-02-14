ICAR-IARI exam dates for technician posts released, check schedule here

New Delhi: The ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) on Monday (February 14) released the schedule for the online examination for the post of Technician. Candidates can check the examination schedule on the official website: iari.res.in.

ICAR-IARI Exam Dates:

The online exams for the Technician posts will be held on February 28, March 2, March 4, and March 5, 2022.

“With reference to notification no. 1-1/2021/Rectt./Technical(CBT) dated 18/12/2021, the online examination for the post of Technician(T-1) is scheduled to be conducted on 28th February, 2nd March, 4th March, and 5th March 2022. All prospective candidates are advised to keep visiting the website (www.iari.res.in) for the updated information,” read the official notification.

