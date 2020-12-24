Indian Army jobs 2020: Applications invited for posts of cook and driver; class 10 and 12 passouts can apply

New Delhi: Candidates looking to apply for jobs in the Indian Army can rejoice, the Officer Training Academy (OTA) in Gaya is recruiting for MTS, cook, driver posts. The interested and eligible candidates can apply online by visiting official website of the department till February 1, 2021.

According to the notification released on the official website, there are 85 posts for recruitment. Candidates can get more information by visiting the official website of the department. Click here to see the notification.

Here are the Indian Army 2020 job listing:

Army Recruitment Rally Gujrat: Candidates of class 8th, 10th and 12th pass outs can apply for these posts. The last date of application for this recruitment is January 18, 2021. Appointments will be made for the posts of store keeper, Nursing Assistant, Soldier (General Duty), Soldier Technical, Soldier Technical (Aviation / Ammunition), Soldier Tradesman among others. Candidates can get more information from the official website of the department www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Rally Secunderabad: Army recruitment rally will be organized on behalf of Indian Army in Secunderabad, Telangana between January 18, 2021 and February 28, 2021. Candidates of any state will be able to participate in this recruitment rally. Interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply by visiting the official website of the department www.joinindianarmy.nic.in.

Indian Army Rally West Bengal: A recruitment rally will be organized on behalf of the Indian Army in Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts of West Bengal. For this recruitment, youth here can apply by visiting the official website. Recruitment will be done on the posts of constables through this recruitment. Candidates can get more information by visiting the official website of the department.

