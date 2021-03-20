हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Indian Army Recruitment 2021

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Check vacancies, eligibility criteria and dates here

The Indian Army has recently invited applications from eligible unmarried Male Engineering Graduates for 133rd Technical Graduate Course (TGC-133).

Indian Army Recruitment 2021: Check vacancies, eligibility criteria and dates here

New Delhi: There is good news for Indian Army aspirants. The Indian Army has recently invited applications from eligible unmarried Male Engineering Graduates for 133rd Technical Graduate Course (TGC-133).

The students in the final year of the Engineering course will be required to submit their passing certificate for the Engineering degree examination along with mark sheets of all the semesters/years by July 1, 2021, besides producing their Engg Degree Certificate within 12 weeks from the date of commencement of training at Indian Military Academy (IMA).

The candidates are required to be in the age group of 20-27 years as of July 1. They should have born between July 2, 1994, and July 1, 2001, both dates inclusive.

There are a total of 40 vacancies. The posts are as follows:

Civil/ Building Construction Technology- 11
Mechanical-3
Electrical/ Electrical & Electronics- 4
Computer Science & Engineering/ Computer Technology/ M. Sc. Computer Science- 9
Information Technology- 3
Electronics & Telecommunication- 2
Telecommunication Engineering 1
Electronics & Communication- 1
Satellite Communication- 1
Aeronautical/ Aerospace/Avionics- 3
Automobile Engineering- 1
Textile Engineering- 1

The Indian Army Technical Graduate Course Recruitment 2021 will commence from July 2021 at Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun for Permanent Commission in the Army. 

Interested candidates can visit the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in and can apply for the course. The last date for application is March 26. 

