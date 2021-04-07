हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NTPC Recruitment 2021

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Executive, Specialist vacancies released for Engineers, apply on ntpccareers.net

NTPC is looking for experienced professionals in the areas of Safety, IT & Solar PV on fixed-term basis for a period of 3 years.

NTPC Recruitment 2021: Executive, Specialist vacancies released for Engineers, apply on ntpccareers.net
Representational Image (Credit: Pixabay)

New Delhi: National Thermal Power Corporation Limited (NTPC) has invited applications for various Executive and Specialist positions for experienced Engineers.

NTPC is looking for experienced professionals in the areas of Safety, IT & Solar PV on a fixed-term basis for a period of 3 years.

A total of 35 vacancies have been released for various posts. Interested candidates can apply on the official recruitment portal of NTPC on ntpccareers.net.

The application window is currently open and the last date to apply is April 15, 2021.

NTPC Recruitment 2021 – Post Details:

1. Executive (Safety) – 25 posts

2. Executive (IT – Data Centre / Data Recovery) – 8 posts

3. Senior Executive (Solar) – 1 post

4. Specialist (Solar) – 1 post

NTPC Recruitment 2021 – Salary and benefits:

Selected candidates will be paid a consolidated fixed monthly pay of Rs 71,000.

The salary for Senior Executive (Solar) and Specialist (Solar) will be decided on the basis of nature of experience and technical expertise.

In addition, medical facilities and HRA or company accommodation will also be provided.

Direct Link to detailed notification of NTPC Recruitment 2021

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NTPC Recruitment 2021Recruitment 2021NTPC recruitment
Next
Story

Indian Air Force Recruitment 2021 notification out, applications invited for 1,524 Group C Civilian posts

Must Watch

PT8M44S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day