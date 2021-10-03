ONGC Recruitment 2021: Apply for Graduate Trainee posts on ongcindia.com, details here

New Delhi: The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) has invited applications for the Graduate Trainee (GT) posts. The ONGC will fill over 313 posts in the organisation with this recruitment drive.

The interested and eligible candidates can apply for the ONGC GT posts through the Gate-2020 score. The candidates need to note that the last day to apply for the post is October 12, 2021. Before applying for the position, the candidates are advised to go through the complete notification on the official website of ONGC- ongcindia.com.

ONGC Recruitment 2021: Important dates

Application commencement date- September 22, 2021

Last date to apply- October 12, 2021

ONGC Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

This recruitment drive of ONGC will fill 313 Graduate Trainee posts in the organisation.

AEE (Cementing) : 7 Posts

AEE (Civil) : 18 Posts

AEE (Driling) : 28 Posts

AEE (Electrical): 39 Posts

AEE (Electronics): 5 Posts

AEE (Instrumentation) : 32 Posts

AEE (Mechanical) : 31 Posts

AEE (Production) Chemical: 16 Posts

AEE (Production) Petroleum : 12 Posts

AEE (Reservoir): 7 Posts

Chemist : 15 Posts

Geologist: 19 Posts

Geophysicist (Surface) : 24 Posts

Geophysicist (Wells) : 12 Posts

Materials Management Officer : 12 Posts

Programming Officer : 5 Posts

Transport Officer : 7 Posts

AEE (Industrial Engineering) : 3 Posts

ONGC Recruitment 2021: Age Criteria

It may be noted that the maximum age limit for the Unreserved and EWS category is 30 years for all the posts, except the post of AEE ( Drilling and cementing), fot this post the age limit is 28 years. The age limit for OBC (Non-Creamy layer) is 33 and for the post of AEE (Drilling and cementing) 31 years. At last, the age limit for the SC/ST candidate is 35 years and for the AEE (Drilling and cementing) is 33 years.

ONGC recruitment 2021: How to apply

Step 1. Visit official website of ONGC- ongcindia.com

Step 2. On the homepage, click on the career tab

Step 3. Click on the 'Recruitment of GTs in Engineering & Geoscience disciplines through GATE 2020 score' link

Step 3. Click on 'New applicant' and register with your Gate 2020 registration Number and mail Id

Step 4. Click enter and pay the application fee

Step 5. Download the receipt/form and take a printout for future reference

