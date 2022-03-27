Rajya Sabha Secretariat recruitment 2022- Apply for over 100 assistant-level posts at rajyasabha.nic.in

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha Secretariat Recruitment 2022 notification has been released on its official website to fill the vacancies for Secretariat Assistant, Translator, Personal Assistant and other posts.

Candidates who are willing to apply for the positions can visit the official website of Rajya Sabha for more details- rajyasabha.nic.in.

Here’s all you need to know about Rajya Sabha Secretariat Recruitment 2022

Rajya Sabha Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Vacancies

Legislative/ Committee/ Executive/ Protocol officer - 12

Assistant Legislative/ Committee/ Executive/ Protocol officer - 26

Secretariat Assistant - 27

Assistant Research/ Reference Officer - 3

Translator - 15

Personal Assistant - 15

Office Work Assistant - 12

Rajya Sabha Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Age-Limit

The candidates, who are below the age of 56 as of the last date of the receipt of the application are eligible for the posts.

Rajya Sabha Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Eligibility

Check Annexure I of the official notification here

Rajya Sabha Secretariat Recruitment 2022: How to apply

The interested and eligible candidates need to send their application to 'Director (Personnel), Room Number - 240, 2nd Floor, Rajya Sabha Secretariat, Parliament of India, Parliament House Annexe, New Delhi-110001' within 45 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in the Employment News.

Rajya Sabha Secretariat Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply

The applications can be sent within 45 days of the issue of notification. Thus, the last date to apply for the various positions in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat is May 2.

