Jobs

Zee Rozgaar Samachaar: Last date to apply for Bharat Electronics Management Industrial Trainees ends on December 25

Stipend will be paid Rs 10,000 per month for 1st year and Rs. 12,000 per month for 2nd year.

Zee Rozgaar Samachaar: Last date to apply for Bharat Electronics Management Industrial Trainees ends on December 25

New Delhi: Bharat Electronics Limited, leading Navratna Defence Public Sector Enterprises, under the ministry of Defence has announced job vacancy for Management Industrial Trainees. It’s Ghaziabad unit is proposed to engage nine Management Industrial Trainees (Finance).

Interested and eligible candidate, who meets the criteria, may send the application form to tgtgad@bel.co.in on or before December 25 2020. The subject will be mentioned as “MIT (Finance) trainee”. Application will be accepted through above mentioned email-id only.

Eligibility Criteria:

Only Indian Nationals are eligible for selection

Candidates should have passed 10+2+3(UG)+CA (Intermediate)/ ICWA (Intermediate) .

The maximum age limit is 25 years as on 31-Dec-2020. (Upper age limit is relaxed by 3 years for OBC candidates and 5 years for SC / ST & PWD candidates).

Reservation for SC / ST / OBC / PWD & EWS candidates will be as per the Government rules.

The following Original documents will be required to produce at the time of document - verification and joining.
(i) Aadhar Card.
(ii) 10th Mark Sheet / Certificate [for Age Proof]
(iii) Provisional / Original CA / ICWA (Intermediate) Certificate.
(iv) SC / ST / OBC / PWD / EWS Certificate (if applicable).
(v) No Objection Certificate (if Govt. / PSU Employee). 

The duration of the training is for One Year and extendable by one more year. However, extension for one year may be considered after reviewing the candidate’s performance by management. The tenure of the MlTs (Finance) including their extension period shall not exceed the maximum period of two years.

Stipend will be paid Rs 10,000 per month for 1st year and Rs. 12,000 per month for 2nd year.

Tags:
JobsHiringBharat Electronics Limited
