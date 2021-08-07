100 nursing students test COVID-19 positive in Karnataka’s Hassan

New Delhi: At least 100 nursing students from two colleges in Karnataka’s Hassan district tested COVID-19 positive on Friday (August 6). As per ANI report, these students had to undergo COVID-19 test after 21 nursing students from Kerala, who had come to Hassan for an exam on Thursday, were found positive.

As per the officials, 100 nursing students from Hassan’s two colleges are asymptomatic and are currently at the private COVID care centre in the district.

Out of 48 students from Kerala who had come to Hassan, 21 tested positive, following which the district health officials conducted coronavirus tests on more than 900 students across nine nursing colleges in the district on Friday. According to Dr Vijay, Health Taluk Officer, Hassan, the nursing students had come to Hassan to appear for the supplementary exam, which was held on July 26, in their college. All the 27 primary contacts of these 21 students who tested positive have been quarantined.

On July 31, the Karnataka government had made a negative RT-PCR report mandatory for people entering the state from neighbouring Kerala and Maharashtra in view of the current COVID-19 situation. The negative RT-PCR report has also been made a must for students and those visiting Karnataka daily for education, business and other reasons. The visitors are required to undergo RT-PCR test once in 15 days and provide a negative report.

(With agency inputs)

