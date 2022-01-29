Karnataka relaxes Covid-19 curbs, lifts night curfew, reopens pubs and restaurants

New Delhi: The Karnataka government on Saturday (January 29, 2022) relaxed existing Covid-19 curbs and decided to lift the night curfew.

According to the guidelines issued after a review meeting, there will be no night curfew in Karnataka from Monday (January 31). All other relaxations will also come into force from Monday.

Check Karnataka's complete new Covid-19 guidelines

Pubs, bars, restaurants, other eating places and hotels will reopen with 100% capacity.

Cinema and multiplexes will reopen with 50% of the capacity.

For marriages, 300 people's congregation will be allowed in open spaces and 200 people in closed spaces.

Offices will now have 100 per cent occupancy.

Religious places -- Services that were earlier closed can now open. The occupancy related norms of 50 per cent maximum will continue.

Fairs, rallies, sit-in demonstrations, protests, social gatherings and religious gatherings will remain prohibited.

Swimming pools and gyms can function with 50% occupancy.

Sports complexes and stadiums can reopen with 50% capacity occupancy.

Mandatory RT-PCR for passengers coming from Maharashtra, Kerala and Goa will continue.

Schools from 1st to 9th standard that were closed due to Covid-19 third wave will reopen from Monday.

Karnataka's Covid-19 caseload on Friday has reached 37,23,694 after 31,198 fresh cases were reported, while 50 deaths took the coronavirus death toll to 38,804.

Bengaluru contributed about 50 per cent of the infections of the day with 15,199 cases. The city also reported eight deaths. Other districts too had fresh cases including 1,877 in Mysuru, 1,500 in Dharwad, 1,315 in Tumakuru and 1,037 in Hassan.

Fresh infections saw a dip by about 7,000 cases compared to Thursday when the number was 38,083. Currently, the state has 2,88,767 active cases.

Live TV