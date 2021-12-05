हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

COVID-19 alert! 59 students, 10 school staff test positive in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru

The school in Chikkamagaluru where 69 people tested COVID positive has been sealed for the next seven days. 

COVID-19 alert! 59 students, 10 school staff test positive in Karnataka’s Chikkamagaluru
Representational image

Chikkamagaluru: Amid concern over ‘Omicron’, around 69 people including 59 students and 10 staff members have tested COVID-19 positive at a Jawahar Navodaya School in Chikkamagaluru, said a health official.

"We collected 457 samples in this residential school, out of which 69 tested positive. These are 59 students and 10 staff members," said Dr Umesh, District Health Official, Chikkamagaluru.

“The COVID-19 positives are asymptomatic and have been shifted to separate blocks as per home isolation norms. Soon after we got the information, we separated the students and kept them in isolation in a separate block. We have deployed our health and paramedical staff. All the students who have been infected are asymptomatic. We are treating them as per home isolation protocol," Dr Umesh said."

“After one week we will take follow-up sample. We have taken all the precautionary measures as per the guidelines of govt of Karnataka," he added.

On Sunday, 29 students were also tested COVID-19 positive at a private nursing school in Karnataka`s Shivamogga. In a bid to curb the transmission of the infection, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has announced that any area with three or more COVID-19 cases will be classified as a cluster. 

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Saturday reported 397 new COVID-19 cases, 277 recoveries and four deaths. There are 7,012 active cases, as per the health department. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19CoronavirusKarnatakaChikkamagaluruJawahar Navodaya School
Next
Story

Omicron threat: Karnataka makes RT-PCR test must for international travellers

Must Watch

PT12M39S

Omicron variant patient found in Jamnagar, Gujarat