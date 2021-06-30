हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NIA

NIA arrests key conspirator in Bengaluru's K G Halli riot case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested a key conspirator and absconding accused, Syed Abbas for his alleged involvement in the KG Halli Riot case of Bengaluru. According to a release by the NIA, Abbas, 38, was involved in conspiracy and rioting on August 11, 2020, at the KG Halli police station.

NIA arrests key conspirator in Bengaluru&#039;s K G Halli riot case
File photo

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested a key conspirator and absconding accused, Syed Abbas for his alleged involvement in the KG Halli Riot case of Bengaluru. According to a release by the NIA, Abbas, 38, was involved in conspiracy and rioting on August 11, 2020, at the KG Halli police station.

The case was originally registered as FIR on August 12, 2020, relating to rioting by an unruly mob armed with deadly weapons who had unlawfully gathered outside Kadugondana Halli Police Station, Bengaluru in the late evening of August 11, 2020.

Issuing a statement the central probe agency said, "The mob had attacked and injured many police officers. They had also set fire to K G Halli Police Station using Petrol bombs. Government vehicles parked in the vicinity of the police station were damaged and set on fire." 

Earlier, NIA had charge-sheeted 138 accused persons in the case. The NIA then re-registered the case and took up investigation.

The probe has revealed that accused Syed Abbas is the president of SDPI Nagawara, Bengaluru Ward. He along with his co-conspirators including other charge-sheeted accused persons are office bearers of SDPI Nagawara and were actively involved in burning vehicles and attacking police officers on duty at KG Halli Police Station.

Accused Abbas was produced before NIA Special Court, Bengaluru, and taken on six days custody by NIA.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NIABengaluru riot caseKarnatakaBengaluru news
Next
Story

Bengaluru Namma Metro rail services will be available from 7 am till 6 pm on weekdays

Must Watch

PT48M33S

Taal Thok Ke: Farmers' movement or a 'crime hub'?