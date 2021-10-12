हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Karnataka

Passengers ferried on tractor to catch flight as heavy rains flood karnataka Kempe Gowda airport - Watch

As the roads to the Kempe Gowda airport were flooded, many passengers used the tractor as transport to avoid missing their flight. 

Passengers ferried on tractor to catch flight as heavy rains flood karnataka Kempe Gowda airport - Watch
(Image courtesy: Screengrab/ANI)

New Delhi: The heavy downpour in Begaluru on Monday brought the city airport to a standstill, the heavy rainfall caused a flood-like situation across several areas in the city, including the Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL). 

The waterlogged roads made it near impossible for the passengers to reach the airport. As the roads were lined with cars stuck due to heavy water logging a tractor offered to ferry passengers. Many people took the opportunity to use the tractor as transport to the airport rather than miss their flight. 

Watch: 

Many airport goers shared the clips on Twitter, as they were forced to sit on a tractor ride to ferry a ride to the airport to catch their flights.

Meanwhile, one person was killed due to a short circuit in a flooded home at the Konappana Agrahara limits of Bengaluru city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains, thunderstorm and lighting for the city today. Heavy rains will continue over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka till 15 October, the weather department warned.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
KarnatakaKempegowda International AirportBangalore
Next
Story

Karnataka Minister K Sudhakar defends ‘modern Indian women’ remark, says based on survey

Must Watch

PT9M18S

DNA: Analysis of Mehbooba's 'Muslim card' on Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan