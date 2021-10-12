Passengers ferried on tractor to catch flight as heavy rains flood karnataka Kempe Gowda airport - Watch

New Delhi: The heavy downpour in Begaluru on Monday brought the city airport to a standstill, the heavy rainfall caused a flood-like situation across several areas in the city, including the Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL).

The waterlogged roads made it near impossible for the passengers to reach the airport. As the roads were lined with cars stuck due to heavy water logging a tractor offered to ferry passengers. Many people took the opportunity to use the tractor as transport to the airport rather than miss their flight.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Heavy rainfall in Bengaluru causes waterlogging outside Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru. Passengers were seen being ferried on a tractor outside the airport. Visuals from last night. pic.twitter.com/ylHL6KrZof — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2021

Many airport goers shared the clips on Twitter, as they were forced to sit on a tractor ride to ferry a ride to the airport to catch their flights.

Meanwhile, one person was killed due to a short circuit in a flooded home at the Konappana Agrahara limits of Bengaluru city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more rains, thunderstorm and lighting for the city today. Heavy rains will continue over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka till 15 October, the weather department warned.

