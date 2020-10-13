Kerala becomes first state to have high-tech classrooms in all public schools

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala

Kerala has become the first state in the country to have high-tech classrooms in all public schools. This was announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who said that the state’s public education sector has become completely digital.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has become the first state in the country to have high-tech classrooms in all public schools. This was announced by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who said that the state’s public education sector has become completely digital.

With this, CM Vijayan, said Kerala has become the first state in the country to have high-tech classrooms in all its public schools.

"This is the achievement of our State which benefits the next generation. LDF government has led the mission. Four missions have announced to rejuvenate public education. All missions were under local body governments. Even though the State has a better public education system it could not develop timely," the Chief Minister said at the ceremony to declare Kerala as the first State in the public education sector to become completely digital.

"In the last 5 years, 5 lakhs students joined in government schools. Peoples attitude towards public education system has changed. Our mission was to develop our schools into international standards in academic and other areas. A school in our village should have the same standards as the best school in any part of the world," he added.

Replying to a query, the Chief Minister said that schools will be re-opened at the appropriate time.

 "Quality education should be provided to all. But schools cannot reopen now. The situation is not suitable to reopen schools. The schools will be re-opened at the appropriate time," he indicated regarding the prevailing coronavirus situation.

According to an official release, public education rejuvenation missions were implemented in the State as part of the Public Education Rejuvenation Mission.

"Over 3.74 lakh digital equipment were distributed in 16,027 schools for the smart classroom project. In the first phase, 45,000 high-tech classrooms for classes 8 to 12 were readied in 4,752 government and aided high schools and higher secondary schools. The project was launched on January 21, 2018. High-tech labs were started in 11,275 primary and upper primary schools for classes 1 to 7. The programme was started on July 5, 2019," the release said.

The high-tech classroom project was implemented by Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KITE) with financial assistance from Kerala Infrastructure and Technology for Education (KIIFB). 

MP and MLA funds, local self-government institutions fund were also utilised for setting up the classrooms. 

(With ANI inputs)

