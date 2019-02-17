हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala

Two youth Congress workers hacked to death by unidentified assailants in Kerala's Kasaragod

The youth party workers have been identified as Kripesh and Sarath Lal.

Two youth Congress workers hacked to death by unidentified assailants in Kerala&#039;s Kasaragod
ANI photo

Thiruvananthapuram: Two youth Congress workers were hacked to death by unidentified assailants on Sunday in Kerala's Kasaragod. The youth party workers have been identified as Kripesh and Sarath Lal.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has, meanwhile, called for a hartal in the district on Monday.

More details awaited

 

