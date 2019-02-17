Two youth Congress workers hacked to death by unidentified assailants in Kerala's Kasaragod

Thiruvananthapuram: Two youth Congress workers were hacked to death by unidentified assailants on Sunday in Kerala's Kasaragod. The youth party workers have been identified as Kripesh and Sarath Lal.

The United Democratic Front (UDF) has, meanwhile, called for a hartal in the district on Monday.

